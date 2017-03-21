Oakton candidates share qualifications, priorities
From left, Martha Burns, Carmina Cortes Gonzalez, Paul Kotowski and Travis Zimmermann are candidates for the Oakton Community College board. Four newcomers vying for two six-year seats on the Oakton Community College board have been sharing their qualifications and priorities for the position with voters as they campaign for the April 4 election.
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mon
|brian
|8
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
