Oakton candidates share qualifications, priorities

From left, Martha Burns, Carmina Cortes Gonzalez, Paul Kotowski and Travis Zimmermann are candidates for the Oakton Community College board. Four newcomers vying for two six-year seats on the Oakton Community College board have been sharing their qualifications and priorities for the position with voters as they campaign for the April 4 election.

