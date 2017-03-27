New Adaptation of 'Fuente Ovejuna' Will Premiere at Wirtz
Newswise - EVANSTON, Ill. - A military commander ruthlessly exploits a rural community until the townspeople, led by the mayor's daughter, rise up against him in Lope de Vega's nonstop historical drama "Fuente Ovejuna."
