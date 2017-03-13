Michael J. MIles: spring concerts
Thanks to clawhammer-banjo maestro Michael J. Miles for his latest e-newsletter . In addition to the programme of concerts and teaching laid out earlier this year he will be in concert at Evanston, ILL, on 2 Apr. with the outstanding fingerstyle guitarist Eric Lugosch ; the newsletter explains: They've been friends for decades but this is their first official concert mixing clawhammer banjo and fingerstyle guitar.
