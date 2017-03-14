Loyola University Fraternity Suspende...

Loyola University Fraternity Suspended 3 Years For Hazing

After launching an investigation in February when the university received "credible information" alleging hazing at Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Loyola's Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution has determined that the chapter was "responsible for hazing activity and engaging in disruptive and disorderly conduct that caused a disturbance in the neighborhood." "The suspension prohibits the chapter - and its members or supporters - from conducting any activity on Loyola's campuses or off-campus.

