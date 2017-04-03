Lester: After three years apart, Syrian family in Des Plaines to reunite
Saffaf's children, from left, Maria, Homam, Eylas and Fares. Maria and her mother have been separated from the others for nearly three years but were recently granted entry to the U.S. After a nearly three-year separation, Des Plaines resident Marwan Saffaf has received word that his wife and 15-year-old daughter picked up their passports and visas Monday and will be traveling to the United States in early April.
