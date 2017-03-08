Help your grandparents sleep better with this..
Washington D.C. [USA], Mar. 11 : Help your grandparents sleep better and improve memory, with gentle sound stimulation - such as rush of a waterfall - synchronised to the rhythm of brain waves, as it may significantly deepen sleep and triple memory scores to recall words in older adults, suggests a study. According to researchers from Northwestern University in Evanston, US, pink noise synced to brain waves deepens sleep and triples memory scores in older adults aged 60 and above.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Day Without Women?
|Thu
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC