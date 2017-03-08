Help your grandparents sleep better w...

Help your grandparents sleep better with this..

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar. 11 : Help your grandparents sleep better and improve memory, with gentle sound stimulation - such as rush of a waterfall - synchronised to the rhythm of brain waves, as it may significantly deepen sleep and triple memory scores to recall words in older adults, suggests a study. According to researchers from Northwestern University in Evanston, US, pink noise synced to brain waves deepens sleep and triples memory scores in older adults aged 60 and above.

