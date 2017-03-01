Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2016 Financial Results
Following the completion of a successful equity raise in the quarter, we ended the year with approximately $158 million of available liquidity and remain well positioned to continue to selectively grow and further diversify our investment portfolio with a focus on generating attractive risk adjusted returns."
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|2 hr
|Mallo
|171
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Wed
|LibGal
|67
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC