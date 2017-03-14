Evanston residents sue alderman candidate over home renovations
Two residents of Evanston 's 5th Ward are suing aldermanic candidate Robin Rue Simmons for "breach of contract," saying her construction company "abandoned all further work" and "walked off the job" after they paid Simmons to renovate their home in 2012. Attorneys for Sophia and Thomas Jenkins filed the lawsuit Monday against Simmons and her former company, Signature Construction Services, in Cook County Circuit Court in Skokie , according to court records.
