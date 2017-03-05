Evanston police: Two men arrested, drugs and guns recovered, following search of home

Two men were arrested last week in Evanston after police recovered cocaine and two guns, along with other drugs and materials used in distributing them, from a home that police executed a search warrant on, Evanston police announced in a Saturday news release. Xavier L. Frye, 28, of the 1500 block of West Birchwood in Chicago, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony delivery of cannabis within 1,000 feet of a school and misdemeanor delivery of cannabis, according to the news release.

