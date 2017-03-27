Evanston man admits to Elgin burglary
An Evanston man admitted Tuesday that he climbed through the window of an Elgin home last September and stole a large TV and bicycle from the homeowner. Deandre Baker was sentenced to four years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to residential burglary.
