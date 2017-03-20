Evanston Is Getting A Furious Spoon, One of Chicago's Best Ramen Shops
Evanston is getting a piece of the Furious Spoon expansion next. The burgeoning local ramen chain will open its first suburban shop this fall at 1700 Maple St., a former Red Robin Burger Works location, according to a rep.
