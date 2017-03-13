Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Co...

Coast Guard Cutter Lawrence Lawson Commissioned

Adm. Charles Michel, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, presided over a ceremony commissioning the 20th Fast Response Cutter, Lawrence Lawson, in Cape May Saturday. The Lawrence Lawson and crew are homeported in Cape May, where they will perform multiple Coast Guard missions along the Mid-Atlantic coast such as law enforcement, search and rescue and protecting America's infrastructure from New Jersey to North Carolina.

