Chicago Defender names Shari Noland executive editor
Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media, announced today that Shari Noland has been hired as executive editor of its iconic Chicago Defender news brand as well as a content strategist for its parent company, Real Times Media. Noland brings an extensive background in digital media having designed, developed, and implemented content for various websites for government, magazines, e-commerce and nonprofits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Thu
|Mallo
|171
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 1
|LibGal
|67
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC