Chicago Defender names Shari Noland executive editor

Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media, announced today that Shari Noland has been hired as executive editor of its iconic Chicago Defender news brand as well as a content strategist for its parent company, Real Times Media. Noland brings an extensive background in digital media having designed, developed, and implemented content for various websites for government, magazines, e-commerce and nonprofits.

