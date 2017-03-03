Chicago Area Police Rank Among Worst In Racial Disparity In Traffic Searches: Study

Black and Hispanic drivers were searched during traffic stops at rates disproportionately higher in Cook County police departments and the Evanston police departments than they were in other agencies, according to a recent analysis of traffic stops. Four departments - the Palatine Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff's Department, the Evanston Police Department and the Chicago Police Department - fared particularly poorly in a study that looked at the rates by which traffic stops lead to searches.

