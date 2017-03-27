Carlyle Private Credit and Madison Capital back Pamplona's acquisition of Legacy.com
Carlyle Private Credit and Madison Capital Funding have provided financing to support Pamplona Capital 's acquisition of Evanston, Illinois-based Legacy.com , an online obituary provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10)
|Mar 17
|Lower-end
|55
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Mar 15
|Supporter
|10
|A Day Without Women?
|Mar 9
|Josh
|1
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Mar 7
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb '17
|Sayitstrong
|12
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC