Award-Winning Composer Jake Heggie Wi...

Award-Winning Composer Jake Heggie Will Lead Master Class

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Newswise

Budding opera professionals will present a vocal recital of songs by contemporary opera composer Jake Heggie, accompanied on piano by the renowned artist himself when Northwestern University's Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music concludes its annual Robert M. and Maya L. Tichio Vocal Master Class Series . The Jake Heggie Tichio Master Class will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall, 70 Arts Circle Drive on the Evanston campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) 2 hr Wow 9
A Day Without Women? Mar 9 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar 2 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb '17 Such Loud Pharts 7
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC