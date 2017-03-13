Award-Winning Composer Jake Heggie Will Lead Master Class
Budding opera professionals will present a vocal recital of songs by contemporary opera composer Jake Heggie, accompanied on piano by the renowned artist himself when Northwestern University's Henry and Leigh Bienen School of Music concludes its annual Robert M. and Maya L. Tichio Vocal Master Class Series . The Jake Heggie Tichio Master Class will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20 in the Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall, 70 Arts Circle Drive on the Evanston campus.
