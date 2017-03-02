Area history, March 2, 2017

Area history, March 2, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

In 1917, a bill to make it possible to condemn and shut down movie houses that presented obscene shows or performances was offered in the House by Rep. A.J. Carter of Evanston. The measure provided the machinery for declaring such places a nuisance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) 9 min Your Ancestors 168
River Grove Library (Feb '11) 19 hr LibGal 67
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb 1 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan '17 jesto joseph 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,454 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC