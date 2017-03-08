Apollo Chorus Presents American Maste...

Apollo Chorus Presents American Masters ft. Emmy-Winning Composer Jeff Beal

One of the most legendary musical organizations in the nation, The Apollo Chorus, will conclude its 145th season of masterful musical composition with its highly anticipated Spring Concert: American Masters, featuring the work of musical composer and multiple Emmy Award winner, Jeff Beal. The season finale performances will be Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E Chestnut St., Chicago, and Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Rd., Evanston.

