Apollo Chorus Presents American Masters ft. Emmy-Winning Composer Jeff Beal
One of the most legendary musical organizations in the nation, The Apollo Chorus, will conclude its 145th season of masterful musical composition with its highly anticipated Spring Concert: American Masters, featuring the work of musical composer and multiple Emmy Award winner, Jeff Beal. The season finale performances will be Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E Chestnut St., Chicago, and Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. at Alice Millar Chapel, 1870 Sheridan Rd., Evanston.
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Tue
|barb
|68
|One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha...
|Mar 5
|Trump is the man
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Mar 2
|Mallo
|171
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb '17
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
