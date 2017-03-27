86th Annual Waa-Mu Show 'Beyond Belie...

86th Annual Waa-Mu Show 'Beyond Belief' Will Celebrate Everyday Heroes

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Beyond Belief: a superhero story" will invite audiences to look for the extraordinary within themselves, when the 86th annual Waa-Mu Show opens April 28 at Northwestern University . Co-produced by the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts , Waa-Mu's new musical "Beyond Belief" will run April 28 to May 7 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., on the Evanston campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll What about the loss of Elliott's Dairy? (Mar '10) Mar 17 Lower-end 55
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Mar 15 Supporter 10
A Day Without Women? Mar 9 Josh 1
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Mar 7 barb 68
News One Earth Film Festival Highlights 'Hometown Ha... Mar 5 Trump is the man 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Mar 2 Mallo 171
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb '17 Sayitstrong 12
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC