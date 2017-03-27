86th Annual Waa-Mu Show 'Beyond Belief' Will Celebrate Everyday Heroes
"Beyond Belief: a superhero story" will invite audiences to look for the extraordinary within themselves, when the 86th annual Waa-Mu Show opens April 28 at Northwestern University . Co-produced by the Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts , Waa-Mu's new musical "Beyond Belief" will run April 28 to May 7 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., on the Evanston campus.
