Wheaton man who worked at private school pleads guilty to child porn charges
The former IT director of a private college prep school in Evanston is headed to prison for about six months. Timothy King, 45, of the 1000 block of Arbor Court in Wheaton, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.
