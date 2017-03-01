Wheaton man who worked at private sch...

Wheaton man who worked at private school pleads guilty to child porn charges

Tuesday Feb 28

The former IT director of a private college prep school in Evanston is headed to prison for about six months. Timothy King, 45, of the 1000 block of Arbor Court in Wheaton, was sentenced to four years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

