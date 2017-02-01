Victor Goines Quintet playing on Satu...

Victor Goines Quintet playing on Saturday, February 11 at Cedarhurst Center for the Arts

Saxophonist and clarinetist Victor Goines and his quintet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 11 at the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts , 2600 Richview Rd in Mt. Vernon, IL.

