University suspends fraternity after allegations of hazing
Loyola spokeswoman Kristen Trehearne Lane said Thursday the fraternity was ordered to temporarily stop operations after administrators received "credible information" alleging the chapter is engaged in hazing activity. Loyola is the second Chicago area university to shut down a Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Feb 12
|margaret
|66
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC