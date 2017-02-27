The heartwarming reason why Princess ...

The heartwarming reason why Princess Diana changed royal protocol and stopping wearing gloves

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Independent.ie

Princess Diana shunned the traditional royal practice of wearing gloves at official engagements in order to be seen as more approachable. http://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/the-heartwarming-reason-why-princess-diana-changed-royal-protocol-and-stopping-wearing-gloves-35475724.html Alec Guinness and Princess Diana at a gala dinner at the 40th Cannes film festival on the French riviera in 1987 Prince Charles and Princess Diana pose together during their honeymoon in Balmoral, Scotland, 19th August 1981.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Feb 20 Sayitstrong 12
River Grove Library (Feb '11) Feb 12 margaret 66
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb 1 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan '17 Dre 16
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan '17 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan '17 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan '17 Captain Cracker 161
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC