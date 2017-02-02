Ta-Nehisi Coates didn't come here to give you any answers
"I don't know," was Ta-Nehisi Coates's frequent refrain Tuesday night, as he fielded questions from Northwestern University sociologist Mary Pattillo and students in a packed concert hall in Evanston. The writer, who rose to prominence throughout the Obama years as a leading voice on politics, history, and black life, said he doesn't have any grand vision for what journalists must do in the age of Donald Trump, other than keep working.
