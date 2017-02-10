St. John the Baptist salutes Schels' 40 years in education
On Friday, Feb. 3, capping off the local observance of Catholic Schools Week, St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Jefferson honored Margarete Schels for her 40 years in Catholic education. Recognized during a special Mass, Schels taught at Catholic schools in Skokie and Evanston, Ill., before coming to Jefferson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|6
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC