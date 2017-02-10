Restaurant openings: Second Graeter's...

Restaurant openings: Second Graeter's coming, Growling Rabbit re-opens

Popular Ohio ice-cream-maker Graeter's is making another move in Chicagoland with plans to open in Winnetka on March 3, making it the second shop here. "It's a great site," said Chip Graeter, the company's chief of retail operations.

