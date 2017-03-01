Rare but fatal pediatric brain tumor may be stopped with new molecule
Researchers may have found a molecule that inhibits the growth of a rare but fatal tumor that occurs in children, called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. Approximately 300 children - usually between 5 and 9 years old - are diagnosed with DIPG every year.
