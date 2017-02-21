PSU sees emotional swings
On the positive side, last weekend's 46-hour dance marathon known as THON raised more than $10 million to benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families. The Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy, has raised more than $137 million since 1977.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Feb 12
|margaret
|66
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC