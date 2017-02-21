PSU sees emotional swings

On the positive side, last weekend's 46-hour dance marathon known as THON raised more than $10 million to benefit pediatric cancer patients and their families. The Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, billed as the world's largest student-run philanthropy, has raised more than $137 million since 1977.

