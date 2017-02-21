Prue Donoghue Schroeder

She left behind her husband of 49 years, Gerald Schroeder of St. Charles Ill.; son Michael, Sugar Grove, Ill.; daughter Meehan Murphy, Fayetteville, Ga.; grandsons Sean Patrick Murphy, and Ryan Christopher Murphy, Fayetteville, Ga. She was preceded in death by her father Leonard Anson Donoghue, and her mother, Julia Kelley Donoghue, sisters Deirdre Ann Donoghue and Molly Donoghue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.