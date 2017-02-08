President's Office Hosts Evanston Mayoral Candidate Forum
The five candidates for Evanston mayor weighed in on issues ranging from supporting K-12 schools to improving community safety at a campus forum held Feb. 2, hosted by Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro. The discussion was moderated by Sara Monoson, professor and chair of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences.
