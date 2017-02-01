Northwestern Will Invest $1 Million in Reimagined Robert Crown Center
The campaign to build a new Robert Crown Community Center, Library Branch, and Turf Park has secured a transformative $1 million commitment from Northwestern University. The landmark agreement represents a critical alliance among the University, the Friends of the Robert Crown Center, the City of Evanston, and the Evanston Public Library.
