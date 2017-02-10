Northwestern University students tell of sexual assault experiences...

Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters march at Northwestern University in Evanston, on Feb. 10, 2017, making demands on the university following allegations of use of a date-rape drug at a fraternity on campus. Survivors of sexual assault and their supporters march at Northwestern University in Evanston, on Feb. 10, 2017, making demands on the university following allegations of use of a date-rape drug at a fraternity on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.