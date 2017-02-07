Northwestern investigates reports of drugging, sexual assault

Northwestern University officials are investigating reports that multiple students may have been drugged and sexually assaulted at a fraternity house last month in north suburban Evanston. The university's Sexual Harassment Prevention Office received a report Thursday that four female students "were possibly given a date-rape drug" while attending an event at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house in Evanston on Jan. 21, according to a security alert on the university's website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.