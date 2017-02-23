Loyola University fraternity suspende...

Loyola University fraternity suspended, investigated for hazing

Read more: Chicago Tribune

A fraternity at Loyola University has been suspended as the school investigates the organization for hazing, making it the second local chapter of the fraternity to be shut down this month. Sigma Alpha Epsilon has been ordered to temporarily stop operations after administrators received "credible information alleging that the chapter is engaged in hazing activity," Loyola spokeswoman Kristen Trehearne Lane said Thursday.

