Gravitational wave detector prepares ...

Gravitational wave detector prepares to peer into bizarre stars

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: New Scientist

Prepare for a big wave - a wave of gravitational waves. A mass of predictions from the latest meeting of the American Physical Society in Washington DC is shedding light on what's next for the massive LIGO collaboration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb 1 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan 17 Dre 16
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Jan 16 Rubini Karalis 10
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan 15 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan '17 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan '17 Captain Cracker 161
News People think there's a weird connection between... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC