Gravitational wave detector prepares to peer into bizarre stars
Prepare for a big wave - a wave of gravitational waves. A mass of predictions from the latest meeting of the American Physical Society in Washington DC is shedding light on what's next for the massive LIGO collaboration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|6
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC