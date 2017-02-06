Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives.
