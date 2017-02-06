Evanston Implements Police Changes Af...

Evanston Implements Police Changes After Contentious Run-Ins

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

At an Evanston City Council meeting Monday night, the city manager spelled out 22 updates and changes in the police department - some effective immediately - in the wake of a now infamous dashcam video and two high-profile arrests. In July a new body camera program will begin, with the entire police force outfitted by next January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11) Feb 1 Such Loud Pharts 7
Old Evanston (Aug '09) Jan 17 Dre 16
News Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10) Jan 16 Rubini Karalis 10
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) Jan 15 Boo 7
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan '17 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan '17 Captain Cracker 161
News People think there's a weird connection between... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 6
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,635,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC