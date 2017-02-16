Durbin, Duckworth Introduce Bill To Scrap Trump's Deportation Order
U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth co-sponsored a bill on Thursday along with 20 other senators that seeks to revoke President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration enforcement and deportations, along with another component of Trump's order meant to withhold federal dollars for sanctuary cities. The bill seeks to nullify Trump's executive action on Interior Enforcement, which gives Department of Homeland Security personnel broad parameters for enforcement priorities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Sayitstrong
|12
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Feb 12
|margaret
|66
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC