Durbin, Duckworth Introduce Bill To Scrap Trump's Deportation Order

U.S. senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth co-sponsored a bill on Thursday along with 20 other senators that seeks to revoke President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration enforcement and deportations, along with another component of Trump's order meant to withhold federal dollars for sanctuary cities. The bill seeks to nullify Trump's executive action on Interior Enforcement, which gives Department of Homeland Security personnel broad parameters for enforcement priorities.

