Cook Co. Clerk says voting local helps improve quality of life

A rain-filled pothole is the image for Cook County Clerk David Orr's "Get Vocal Vote Local" campaign that hopes to raise voter participation in the upcoming April 4 consolidated election. If you're disappointed in local politicians, "Grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself," said former President Barack Obama during his final presidential address at McCormick Place Jan. 19. All politics is local, they say, but few voters participate in local elections.

