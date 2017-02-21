Chemist Nathan Gianneschi to Join Northwestern
Chemist Nathan C. Gianneschi, whose interdisciplinary research has the potential to make a significant impact in human health, will join the Northwestern University faculty, effective July 1, the University announced today. Gianneschi, a Northwestern alumnus, has developed new methods for creating nanomaterials that can sense and respond to biological signals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Feb 20
|Sayitstrong
|12
|River Grove Library (Feb '11)
|Feb 12
|margaret
|66
|SWAT team called out after 'butt dialing' incident (Jan '11)
|Feb 1
|Such Loud Pharts
|7
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Jan '17
|Dre
|16
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan '17
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan '17
|Captain Cracker
|161
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC