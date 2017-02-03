6 BMWs stolen from luxury car dealership in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill.- A luxury car dealership in the North Suburbs is the latest target of car thieves. A group of people broke the glass at "Autobarn Mazda of Evanston," around midnight, and made off with as many as six cars, most of them BMWs.
