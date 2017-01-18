Wrongful Death Lawsuit for Fallen Cyclist Barbara Eno Goes to Trial in March

The wrongful death lawsuit against the truck driver who fatally struck cyclist Barbara "Barbie" Eno in summer 2014 will finally be going to trial this March, according to an attorney for the family. On the morning of July 3, 2014, the 28-year-old Portage Park resident had cycled to the Secretary of State's office to replace a stolen ID and was returning to her home on the 4800 block of West Addison, DNAinfo reported .

