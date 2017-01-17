Watch: Video Shows Police Beating Bla...

Watch: Video Shows Police Beating Black PhD Student Suspected Of Stealing His Own Car

Pinned to the ground by officers who kneed and struck him, Lawrence Crosby screamed whatever he could think of to convince them that he was a law-abiding PhD student, not a violent car thief Police released the dash-cam video earlier this week, detailing the half-hour encounter [on Oct. 10, 2015] that sparked a civil lawsuit from Crosby and a discussion about race and policing in this city of 75,000, just north of Chicago [Police] determine[d] [the car was] his, but he was still arrested and charged with disobeying officers and resisting arrest. A judge later threw out the charges, Crosby's attorney Tim Touhy, told the Chicago Tribune .

