Video shows police tackling and beati...

Video shows police tackling and beating a black man suspected of

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: SFGate

Pinned to the ground by officers who kneed and struck him, Lawrence Crosby screamed whatever he could think of to convince them that he was a law-abiding PhD student, not a violent car thief. "This is my vehicle, sir," he said, his voice captured by the dashboard-camera video in October 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Evanston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13) 15 hr Jeff 6
Review: A1 Rental Vans Jan 4 jesto joseph 1
Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08) Jan 3 Captain Cracker 161
News People think there's a weird connection between... Dec 30 Spotted Girl 6
News City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens Dec 29 spytheweb 10
Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12) Dec '16 Prince John 2
Attention all business owners! Nov '16 Good Presence 1
See all Evanston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Evanston Forum Now

Evanston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Evanston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Cuba
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Evanston, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,694 • Total comments across all topics: 277,926,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC