Split Single released 'Metal Frames' (listen), touring,...
Jason Narducy's band Split Single released Metal Frames back in November which is loaded with punky, poppy, anthemic rock not unlike some of the other folks Narducy also plays with . You can stream the whole thing below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Tue
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov '16
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov '16
|Old Pom
|4
|Northwestern Program Responds To 'Hateful,' Rac...
|Nov '16
|Ravenclaw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC