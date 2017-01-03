Split Single released 'Metal Frames' (listen), touring,...

Split Single released 'Metal Frames' ...

Jason Narducy's band Split Single released Metal Frames back in November which is loaded with punky, poppy, anthemic rock not unlike some of the other folks Narducy also plays with . You can stream the whole thing below.

