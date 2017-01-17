Son held in murder of Marianne Viverito
A grandson of former state Sen. Louis Viverito is awaiting extradition from Wisconsin after being charged with murdering his mother last week at her home in Oak Lawn. Steven Chmela, 27, is being held in Milwaukee County Jail on a murder charge filed in Cook County after his mother, Marianne Viverito, was found dead in her Oak Lawn home on Jan. 9. Viverito was the daughter of former state senator and current Stickney Township Supervisor Louis Viverito, and his wife, Carolyn, and worked for the last 10 years as an aide to U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski .
