Some Illinois university students and...

Some Illinois university students and professors stranded abroad

Illinois universities are speaking out against President Donald Trump's sweeping travel ban that has left some students and professors stranded abroad. The University of Illinois System put out a statement Monday saying its three campuses are "greatly concerned" about the ban and "strongly recommend that students and scholars who might be affected defer travel outside the U.S." School officials say they're working with those affected and offering resources.

