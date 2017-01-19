Rex Ross Finishes Police Command Program
Trenton Police Lt. Rex Ross has graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trenton Republican-Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Evanston (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Dre
|16
|Motorcyclist still in coma after November accident (Jan '10)
|Jan 16
|Rubini Karalis
|10
|West suburban fire board pumped up chiefs' pens... (Sep '13)
|Jan 15
|Boo
|7
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC