Oakton college to fund adult education without usual state funds
Oakton Community College will continue to offer adult education programs in literacy, English as a second language, high school equivalency and more despite operating without its usual state grant due to the Illinois budget crisis, officials say. The college's board of trustees approved a measure Jan. 25 to fund adult education for fiscal year 2017 even though Oakton usually receives $1.4 million in state and federal funds for such programs, according to college officials.
