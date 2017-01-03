Northwestern Basketball Player Found Dead in Dorm Room
A Northwestern University sophomore and women's basketball player was found dead in her room on campus Monday, according to university officials. Jordan Hankins, 20, of Indianapolis, was found dead in her dorm room in the Foster Walker complex on Northwester's campus in suburban Evanston, Carsten Parmenter, a university spokesman said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Evanston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A1 Rental Vans
|Jan 4
|jesto joseph
|1
|Increasing number of blacks and Hispanics movin... (May '08)
|Jan 3
|Captain Cracker
|161
|People think there's a weird connection between...
|Dec 30
|Spotted Girl
|6
|City Pledges to - Welcome' Illegal Aliens
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|10
|Natural Ties closes down 10 years ago around th... (Dec '12)
|Dec '16
|Prince John
|2
|Attention all business owners!
|Nov '16
|Good Presence
|1
|Public Library Reports Hate Crimes Against Musl...
|Nov '16
|Old Pom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Evanston Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC