Northwestern Basketball Player Found Dead in Dorm Room

A Northwestern University sophomore and women's basketball player was found dead in her room on campus Monday, according to university officials. Jordan Hankins, 20, of Indianapolis, was found dead in her dorm room in the Foster Walker complex on Northwester's campus in suburban Evanston, Carsten Parmenter, a university spokesman said.

